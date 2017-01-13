AIME to be Asia-Pacific’s first truly smart MICE exhibition

The Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME), is excited to announce that its upcoming 25th anniversary show will play host to Konduko, a new, innovative technology, which allows for an integrated and collaborative exhibition experience. As the first smart exhibition in the MICE industry in the Asia-Pacific region, exhibitors and visitors will be able to share, update and access information using NFC technology.

A content-powered lead generation solution, Konduko is transforming the world of digital exchange in busy environments using the latest in proximity technologies. Capturing interactions and data instantly, Konduko is revolutionising the way events communicate, allowing exhibitors, buyers and visitors to connect, contact, and carry out business in real time.

Konduko readers are placed in easily accessible locations on exhibition stands for visitors to tap their badge – by way of a ‘virtual handshake’ – to give exhibitors access to details, at the same time providing visitors with information on the business or product. With information easily exchanged, all parties can share and interact with the content, maximising the ROI for all involved.

Ian Wainwright, Event Director – AIME, Reed Travel Exhibitions, is excited for the implementation of this new technology, the first of its kind in the industry.

“AIME 2017 will be the first smart exhibition within this industry in Asia-Pacific region. We are so thrilled to be able to offer exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to use this cutting-edge technology, amplifying the way we communicate and do business. Revolutionising the way buyers and exhibitors interact on the show floor, not only will it be able to provide insight into ROI but it will also mean that meaningful connections are made. Doing business at AIME has never been this easy.

“Konduko is currently used at the world’s biggest tradeshows to maximise engagement and user experience, but it is a first for our industry. Not only is this a great product but it’s also a great way to show how far AIME has come in the 25 years since it began,” said Mr Wainwright.

Jo-Anne Kelleway, CEO, Info Salons Group commented on the benefits for event attendees when using all the functions that Konduko can offer.

“The exhibition industry is searching for ways to increase the attendee experience and interaction within our events. The Konduko system puts the power squarely in the hands of the attendee and provides a unique, personalised solution.

“Konduko makes connecting with exhibitors on the show floor easier, there is no need to wait around for someone to be free to talk to you, simply tap your badge and your details are sent to the exhibitor for them to contact you,” said Ms Kelleway.

AIME will be held 21 – 22 February 2017, register today for free entry to AIME or tickets are available at the door for $25.

