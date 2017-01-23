AIME announces Rising Star award

To recognise the exceptional talent and dedication of young leaders in the MICE industry, the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) will launch the inaugural Rising Star award as a part of the 25th anniversary campaign, celebrating the future of the industry.

The 25th year of AIME will see the past, present and future of the industry converge on the show floor with dedicated areas to showcase the flashback and flash forward themes, along with dedicated theming to mark the momentous event. The introduction of the Rising Star award is to acknowledge industry growth and celebrate the next generation shaping the MICE industry across the Asia-Pacific region.

Young professionals under 30 are invited to submit their greatest achievement via a dedicated online portal; AIME is searching for nominations and entries that showcase the exceptional and enthusiastic talent the MICE community has to offer. Submissions are to be judged by the AIME Advisory Board, made up of independent industry members, and the winner will be announced at the award ceremony held annually on the AIME show floor.

Ian Wainwright, Event Director – AIME, Reed Travel Exhibitions commented on the introduction of this significant accolade to the AIME program.

“The introduction of this award to AIME, acknowledges up-and-coming talent in the industry, those who have achieved in their work, attitude, leadership and commitment. We are inviting nominees to think outside the box with their submission, if you have a video, blog or presentation that demonstrates your outstanding approach, our judges would love to see it.

“The Rising Star award provides a great opportunity for AIME to recognise young professionals and support future growth of our amazing industry,” said Mr Wainwright.

The winner of the inaugural Rising Star award will receive not only a beautiful keepsake, but importantly a full VIP AIME experience including complimentary accommodation and flights to attend AIME 2017 in Melbourne, priority entry to all education seminars and networking functions including the renowned Welcome Event; to be held at Carousel by food&desire on Albert Park Lake and a AUD$500 gift voucher.

Open for anyone working in the MICE industry, this inaugural award comes at a pinnacle time as AIME celebrates its silver anniversary, 21 – 22 February 2017 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Entries for the awards are now open and will close on February 7, 2017.

To apply or nominate