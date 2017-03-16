AccorHotels appoints new Senior Vice President Operations, New Zealand, Fiji and French Polynesia

AccorHotels is pleased to announce that Gillian Millar has been appointed as the new Senior Vice President, New Zealand, Fiji and French Polynesia effective 01 April 2017. The new appointment signifies the first time a female leader has filled this strategic role for AccorHotels.

Upon relocating to Auckland, Gillian will replace Chris Sedgwick who departs the role in pursuit of other interests outside of AccorHotels.

Early in her career, Gillian worked for AccorHotels’ Darling Harbour hotels and Sofitel Melbourne, re-joining AccorHotels in 2012 following the merger with Mirvac Hotels. At that time Gillian was Regional General Manager Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia for Mirvac and she was subsequently appointed General Manager, The Sebel & Citigate Albert Park Melbourne (now Pullman and Mercure Albert Park).

Following a number of General Manager appointments and an Area General Manager role in Melbourne, in April 2015 Gillian was appointed to her current role of Vice President Operations Western Australia.

Of her appointment, Gillian said, “I am delighted to be relocating to New Zealand, as it holds an extra special sentiment for me: my husband proposed after a snow landing on the top of Mt Cook.

“The mobility and development opportunities that come with being part of such a large operator like AccorHotels has led me to this exciting position. I look forward to working with such a passionate team of people and furthering the presence of AccorHotels in the Pacific region.”