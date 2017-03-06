AccorHotels announces new General Manager appointments

AccorHotels is pleased to announce the following new appointments in Australia:

Monique Harmer has been appointed General Manager, Pullman Cairns International & Novotel Oasis Cairns, her first appointment with the AccorHotels Network. Monique has a strong hotel background having worked with the InterContinental Hotel Group since 2003 and has been General Manager at the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn chains and has been a member of a number of advisory boards and committees. Most recently, Monique was General Manager at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort.

Paul Morton has been appointed General Manager, Novotel Surfers Paradise. Paul commenced with AccorHotels in 2007 at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth where he held a number of Front Office Management roles. In 2010, Paul was promoted to General Manager, Ibis Styles Karratha before being appointed to the role of General Manager Mercure Launceston in 2011 and then General Manager at Mercure Cairns Harbourside in June 2013. Most recently, Paul was General Manager at Pullman Cairns International.

Chris Armstrong has been appointed General Manager, Quay West Suites Brisbane. Chris commenced with AccorHotels in December 2011 as Food and Beverage Manager at the Pullman Mercure Brisbane King George Square. In July 2015 Chris progressed to the role of Hotel Manager at Quay West Suites Brisbane where he had been seconding as General Manager.

Andrew Dvash has been appointed General Manager, Ibis Budget Melbourne CBD. Andrew first joined AccorHotels in 2006 at The Como Melbourne as Business Development Manager before moving to The Sebel & Citigate Albert Park Melbourne in May 2007. In October 2007, Andrew progressed to the role of Director of Sales and in July 2008 became National Sales Manager for Mirvac Hotel and Resorts.

In February 2010 Andrew was appointed Director of Sales & Marketing at The Sebel Heritage Yarra Valley Resort. Since February 2013, Andrew has been fulfilling the role of National Director of Sales – Sport.