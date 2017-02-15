AACB appoints Marketing & Communications Executive

The Association of Australian Convention Bureaux (AACB) is delighted to announce the appointment of Annika Hofsink as Marketing & Communications Executive.

In the pursuit of promoting the business events industry’s contribution to the Australian economy, the AACB has hired a communications professional to join the team based in Canberra.

Annika has invaluable knowledge and experience within the business events sector, working with professional conference organiser, Leishman Associates for the past two years. In 2014, she graduated from the University of Tasmania, majoring in marketing and journalism.

Announcing the appointment, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hiebl said: “This appointment is a significant step in raising the profile of the business events industry as well as achieving greater stakeholder engagement and influence through AACB’s communications.”

“Annika was chosen in a competitive selection process from a group of strong candidates. Her background in event management, experience in managing content and communications strategies, and proven ability to work under pressure, made her a natural fit for the position,” Hiebl said.

“Annika will assist in the development and delivery of communications that will progress AACB’s profile as a thought-leader on business events in Australia.”

Reflecting on her appointment, Annika said, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue my work in the business events sector, an industry which I have observed contribute to the economy and create opportunities for networking and collaboration. I am excited for the challenge and transition in my career.”

Annika commences in her new role from 20 February, in time to connect and engage with the broader industry at the Asia-Pacific Incentives & Meetings Expo in Melbourne.