25th AIME Welcome Reception goes back to basics

It was back to basics for the 2017 AIME Welcome Reception with plentiful food and beverages at an iconic and very accommodating venue. The entertainment came in waves that allowed the guests to get on with the most important element of these events – networking.

The theme, Creative Victoria, was realised via a number of elements – first, as guests arrived they observed well known Victorian artist David Bromley painting a giant 25 (which the following day was on display at the entrance to the AIME tradeshow).

On the other side of the venue guests watched little sailboats scooting around Albert Lake sporting sails that had been especially printed with the artwork that was used as a theme throughout the event.

In between these elements the theme was carried through via the entertainment and the food.

ASE spoke to the event producer, Brad Hampel as the final preparations were underway.

Event Credits:

Client – Melbourne Convention Bureau

Production

Venue – Carousel Café, Albert Park

Catering – food&desire

Production director – Brad Hampel

Décor

Belle Balloons (balloon installation)

Where The Grass is Green (roof installation)

Harry The Hirer (production + furniture)

Entertainment by Solution Entertainment

Electric Harpist on the rooftop

David Bromley live painting a giant 25 to be used at the MCEC following the event

2 x premier beat boxes V Josh Pitterman (opera singer)

Rupert Macall the incredible poet

15 x contemporary ballet dancers

LE SOUL band spinning tunes on the balcony

Sailboats with a custom designed event logo sailing in the lake itself